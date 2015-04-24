5 Practices We Need Back in Our Lives

It’s hard to believe how quickly life changes. One day we’re living one way, then something happens—we go to college, or get married, or start working or have children—and suddenly everything looks different.

Take technology. It doesn’t seem like that long ago when I owned a flip phone. And you know what? I was totally content with it. In fact, I loved how that tiny phone fit into my front pocket. Now, I can’t imagine life without a giant smartphone. Instant access to the Internet and email isn’t a matter of convenience—it feels like a necessity.

Or consider the transition from college to career. I used to enjoy 15-minute naps every afternoon between classes, leisurely bike rides around campus and meeting up with friends to talk about politics. But these days, I don’t have time to take naps, let alone leave the office before dark.

Perhaps you can relate, whether with technology, children, marriage or simply getting older. Life is in a constant state of flux. While change is good, the unintended consequences of change aren’t always to our benefit. Unless we take a minute to assess what we’ve lost in the process of gaining, we might end up without what we would do best to keep.

In that spirit, here are five things you’ve may have lost and need to add back to your life.

Silence

We live in a noisy world—and it’s only getting louder by the day. Screens compete for our attention. Social media is always on our mind. Responsibilities pile up as we age. There’s never a moment, it seems, to pause amid the craziness, to take a breath from the rat race, to escape the franticness of life.

This isn’t how it’s always been, of course. There was a time in our lives when silence was more familiar than noise. And maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing.

With silence comes reflection, contemplation, prayer and relaxation. Silence humbles us, because alone without distractions, we’re not puffed up by the false affirmation of busyness. We’re forced to confront who we are—and the life we’re living.

If you’ve forgotten the sound of silence, try to rediscover it. You might be surprised by what you hear.

Purposeful Conversation…

