Game on Wednesday: W.I.S.E Keys to Realizing Your Dreams

Once you set goals for yourself, the next thing to do is set out to make them happen. Sometimes it can get tough so today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will give us W.I.S.E. Keys to Realizing Your Dreams. “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.” James 1:5… It’s Game On!

Click Here to Listen to the Interview

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

