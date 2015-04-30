Lonnie Hunter: Getting It Done On The Radio, On The Road & New Music

Lonnie Hunter is on the go… always. And it’s a good thing. From his “Get it Done” campaign that turned into a movement, hosting his radio show (Heard weekday afternoons here on Praise 102.7 from 3 till 6), to an award-winning gospel artist and Pastor of Worship at Bethany Baptist Church in New Jersey… you’ll never see moss grow under those awesome shoes he wears!

Lonnie and I had a conversation about all of that including his new CD project, “Get It Done,” and the featured single, “Forever I Will.”

Click the Picture to Hear the Interview

