MD State's Attorney Says Freddie Gray's Death A Homicide

Thousands traveled near and far to pay their final respects to the family of Freddie Gray. Gray, 25, was arrested for possessing a switch blade knife April 12 outside the Gilmor Homes housing project on Baltimore's west side. According to his attorney, Gray died a week later in the hospital from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody. [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=WOLB1010AM]

Baltimore lead prosecutor Marilyn J. Mosby says announced the death of Freddie Gray was a homicide, stating “probable cause” for criminal charges citing her office’s “thorough and independent” investigation and the medical examiner’s report on Gray’s death.

Mosby announced a range of charges against several Baltimore police officers with the offenses ranging from second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter to assault and misconduct in office. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

She went on to say that Freddie Gray’s arrest in itself was illegal. The prosecutor’s investigation found that there had been no reason to detain Gray. She said the knife police officers had found Gray was carrying turned out to be legal.

After announcing the charges, Mosby noted her own ties to the police community — including her mother and father. She thanked officers who are committed to serving the community.

