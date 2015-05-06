Game on Wednesday: Tips to Breaking Addictions

Follow @randimyles2go

It could be difficult to determine if you’re struggling with an addiction because addictions are not always substance abuse. So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will give us Five Tips to Breaking Addiction… the first one is recognizing if you’re struggling. Answer the questions and then listen closely to this critical topic… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/game-on-addictions.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Also Hear: Game on Wednesday: W.I.S.E. Keys to Realizing Your Dreams

