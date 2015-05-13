Game on Wednesday: 5 Successful Tips to Becoming a Foster Parent

Follow @randimyles2go

It’s National Foster Care Month and you say you want to become a foster parent? Before you do… listen to Dr. Joseph Kimbrough‘s Five Successful Tips to Becoming a Foster Parent. As an foster/adoptive mom myself, you need to be armed with all the information you can… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/game-on-foster-care.mp3

For more information on Foster Care, log onto: ChildWelfare.gov

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

