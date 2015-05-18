CLOSE
Two And A Half Years Later, Tamela Mann’s ‘Best Days’ Still Going Strong

via: Ed Powell – Praise Indy

Two and a half years after its release, gospel singer Tamela Mann’s third studio album is still dominating the charts.

2013 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Best Days, which first debuted in August 2012, now sits in the No. 2 spot on this week’s Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

48-year-old Mann, who is currently starring alongside her husband David Mann in their Bounce TV sitcom, “Mann & Wife,” is riding high.

Most impressive is the fact that Best Days was released through the Manns’ own independent record label, Tillyman Music Group, proving that indie companies can, in fact, compete with major labels.

The “Take Me To The King” vocalist is undeniably having an awesome year.

Best Days, which racked up seven Stellar awards, has already sold more than 500,000 copies, earning it official RIAA certified gold status in March.

CLICK HERE to read story. Source: EEWMagazine.com

