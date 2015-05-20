It’s Game On Wednesday: Strategies for Living a Victorious Life!

Follow @randimyles2go

Stuck in a rut? Feeling like for every one step, you take two backward? Time to sit still and evaluate your priorities. Today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has seven strategies to help us live victoriously. Ready to win? It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/game-on-victorious-life.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

