The Lonnie Hunter Show
Michael Brown Would Have Turned 19 Today!

Ferguson

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

Today would have been Michael Brown’s 19th birthday (May 20th), the young African-American teenager that lost his life by the hands of a Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, that resulted in national riots across the nation.  He was walking home with a best friend when he was approached by a police officer and an altercation occurred with the end result of the male being shot and killed while he was unarmed.  The officer eventually relieved himself of police duty, but was never charged with a crime after the grand jury tried the case in a court of law.  This case was the catalyst for similar cases around the world that dealt with African Americans being shot and killed by the police unjustly.  To read a recap of the full case, go to the link below!

Source

Michael Brown Would Have Turned 19 Today! was originally published on praisephilly.com

