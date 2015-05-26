CLOSE
Gladys Knight Joins the Movement Against Selling Sex to Sell Music (Watch)

Gladys Knight Visits 'Extra'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Gladys Knight is back in the game, but with a gospel album, “Where My Heart Belongs” — an album focused on faith, soul and her ability of not slowing down anytime soon.

Knight is famous for fronting the soul group Gladys Knight and the Pips — rising to fame in the early 1970s. As an artist with longevity, she has advice for young artists trying to break into the music industry.

In an interview with theGrio, she revealed she’s nervous about releasing a new album, and she talked about the current state of the sex-driven music industry.

“I don’t envy them, coming through the industry at this time, because it’s a totally different industry. It is money-driven. It is power-driven. They would do anything to get famous,” Knight said.

She added, “we came through with a moral value, an integrity value, and a great love for what we were doing. So it helped us to do the things that we needed to do to be better. We didn’t have to be on the cover of every magazine, we didn’t have to be doing something dramatic just to get some attention. We let our talents speak for that.”

CLICK HERE to read story

via: Ed Powell/Praise Cleveland source: BCNN1.com

