It’s Game On Wednesday: 5 Ways to Keep Moving Forward

One of my favorite songs in the world is Israel and New Breed’s “Moving Forward” because of these words:

I’m not going back, I’m moving ahead, Here to declare to You my past is over in You, All things are made new, surrendered my life to Christ, I’m moving, moving forward.

But sometimes it’s easier said than done. So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has five ways to help us move forward. Keep singing and praise though… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/game-on-moving-forward.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

