CLOSE
Features
Home

Why Working Abroad May Be The Best Thing You Could Do For Your Career & Life

Black woman travel

Source: Tom Merton / Getty

I recently returned from a trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where my travel buddies and I were welcomed by a family from Michigan that happened to grow up with one of the ladies I was traveling with. I asked her if her decision to uproot her family of five, inclusive of husband and kids, and move to Dubai was difficult.

She responded that it was actually one of the best decisions she had made. Her children were well adjusted to their lives there, as they moved to Dubai before it became the “DUBAI” that we see on social media and in advertisements for travel. She stated that they feel safer there than they did in Michigan, often times leaving their house doors unlocked. She also stated that, based upon the agreement she negotiated with the university she is working for, she is able to save a ridiculous amount of money to help pay off her home back in the states.

MUST READ: Nomadness Travel Tribe Started With One Woman, Now She’s Taking Over The World…Literally [EXCLUSIVE]

Leslie Waller, Global Director of Trident Gum, accepted a 20-month assignment in Mumbai, India and Singapore. When she expressed her interest to us (as her good girlfriends) in contemplating moving to Singapore, we were NOT with it. I mean, who wants their good girlfriend moving 23 hours away? She ultimately took the brave route, trusting her gut and going for what she had been praying for, which was to see the world and strategically advance her career.

Based upon her experience as an expatriate, Leslie offered the following benefits on both the professional and personal sides of taking an assignment abroad:

* In depth understanding of the landscape of emerging markets.

* The company shoulders a lot of your expenses which leaves more discretionary funds for traveling and exploring.

* Realizing how small the world is. Yes, there are differences but at the core, we are all more alike than different.

* Becoming a global citizen allowed me to realize how insular and closed off the U.S. can be. The world is so big and has so much to offer beyond the boundaries of the U.S. You have to accept that different does not mean wrong.

Without a doubt, I am envious of those who have taken the experiences their jobs have offered abroad. They have seen things and experienced cultures that will take some time for me to catch up with, saved a great amount of money, and also advanced in their careers, whether it be with the same company they traveled with or as budding entrepreneurs. If your company just so happens to have available opportunities abroad, seriously think about exploring them. The time my friends spent away seems short in hindsight, but the experience they gathered will continue to provide lasting memories.

Are you considering leaving the country for a job? What has been your experience? Sound off in the comments below.

RELATED STORIES:

Is Your Boss A Terrible Leader?

Turn It Off: How To Leave Your Work At Work

Dust Yourself Off: Can Failure Help Your Career?

Rashida Maples, Esq. is Founder and Managing Partner of J. Maples & Associates (www.jmaplesandassociates.com .  She has practiced Entertainment, Real Estate and Small Business Law for 10 years, handling both transactional and litigation matters. Her clients include R&B Artists Bilal and Olivia, NFL Superstar Ray Lewis, Fashion Powerhouse Harlem’s Fashion Row and Hirschfeld Properties, LLC.

Why Working Abroad May Be The Best Thing You Could Do For Your Career & Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

career , travel , work

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close