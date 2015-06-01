CLOSE
Marvin Sapp & Guests Turned Away By A Chicago Steakhouse

via: FOX 32 News Chicago

Marvin Sapp says he’s never been so offended in his life.

Marvin Sapp

Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

According to Fox 32 news in Chicago, Sapp claimed Ruth’s Chris Steak House turned him and his party of six away because of their attire, stating they only serve individuals dressed in business casual attire. He posted about the experience on Facebook.

See here: https://www.facebook.com/officialmarvinsapp

“I can’t comment at this time. I do apologize, I am very sorry but John Deveney, you can contact him,” said Ruth’s Chris General Manager Huntington Turner.

Upon inquiry Fox 32 learned the manager apologized and asked if some of his guests could change clothes. The manager also offered to provide complimentary appetizers and drinks to make up for the inconvenience. But By then, it was too late.

See More Here

Marvin Sapp will perform at Praise in the Park on July 11th! Get Your Tickets HERE!

Praise in The Park DL

Source: WPZR / WPZR

