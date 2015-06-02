Gospel Music News: Music, Updates & More

via: Praise Cleveland – Ed Powell

Seventh season BET’S Sunday Best winner and Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA artist Geoffrey Golden has released his first single “All Of My Help” to all digital music providers. “All Of My Help” is the first single from Geoffrey’s debut album “Kingdom…LIVE!” executive produced by Kirk Franklin and available everywhere on August 7, 2015.

MegaFest, announced the addition of several speakers to its powerhouse lineup of inspirational programming. The speakers will be part of the ManPower and Woman Thou Art Loosed conferences and include: Bishop Tudor Bismarck, Dr. R.A. Vernon, Joyce Meyer, Joyce Rodgers, Christine Caine and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

Recently The BET Award nominees were announced. In the “Best Gospel Artist” category, the nominees are Deitrick Haddon, Erica Campbell, Fred Hammond, Lecrae, Mali Music and Michelle Williams.

The BET Awards will air on the BET network on June 28 in celebration of the achievements of African Americans and other minorities in music, entertainment and sports.

Preacher, Pastor and Psalmist Marvin Sapp on June 2nd release of his 10th solo CD, ‘You Shall Live.’ Pastor Sapp will celebrate the CD’s release with concert appearances in Atlanta, Charlotte and at the 30th annual Chicago Gospel Music Festival.

Entertainment One Music (eOne Music) hit artists Michelle Williams, Erica Campbell and Deitrick Haddon racked up 3 nominations in the category of Best Gospel Artist for the upcoming 2015 BET Awards. After delivering powerhouse performances and garnering awards at the Stellar Awards earlier this year, and providing inspiration to countless fans through music and television, the three chart-toppers remain a creative force with their latest releases, pushing the envelope in developing new sounds in celebrating gospel. The 2015 BET Awards will air on Sunday June 28th, 2015.

Bishop Rance Allen, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Tasha Cobbs, Zacardi Cortez and LeAndria Johnson are among the guests joining Bishop Paul S. Morton on July 13th at Greater St Stephens in New Orleans for a live recording celebrating Bishop Paul Mortons 30 + year career in Gospel Music as well as 20 years as leader of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International. The live recording is produced by Trent Phillips and serves as the the kickoff to this year’s Full Gospel Fellowship Conference and the first of many events honoring Bishop Morton.

Join Us For Praise In The Park By Clicking Here!

TOP SINGLES FOR THE WEEK:

1. For Your Glory..Casey J

2. Tasha Cobbs…For Your Glory

3.This Place..Tamela Mann

4. Jason Nelson….I Am

5. Fred Hammond….I Will Trust

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!