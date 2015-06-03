Game On Wednesday: Staying The Salt Of The Earth

Follow @randimyles2go

The Bible tells us in Matthew 5:13 that,

You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.

But sometimes you feel yourself losing that flavor. Life has a way of doing that you know? So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has five ways to help remain the salt of the earth. Grab that salt shaker… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/game-on-wednesday-salt.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!