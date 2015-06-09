Guard Your Marriage From These Poisonous Destroyers

A few subtle wounds that can destroy a marriage—and how to guard against them

Via: Relevant Magazine – Cara Joyner

We’ll never find a one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how relationships begin to break, but there are a few guaranteed poisons that will do nothing but leech the life out of marriage.

Blame

“It’s his fault.”

“It’s her attitude.”

“He won’t communicate.”

“She won’t listen.”

Blame has short-term memory loss. It’s a big fan of calling attention to the deficiencies in our spouse while conveniently failing to recall the toxic contributions we keep bringing to the table. Grace finds no home within the confinements of blame, as we become the man who was forgiven a huge debt only to turn around and refuse to forgive a much smaller one (Matthew 18:21-35).

Blame loves to point fingers and is more concerned with accusations than with truth. Everything can become the fault of the other, even the small, nuanced, annoying details of daily life. We may not say it out loud, but our hearts continue serving indictments.

Blame also has a tendency to exaggerate. “He NEVER responds well.” “She ALWAYS criticizes.” Really? Never? Always? For blame to work effectively, it must protect and preserve the accuser. Extremes are a handy-trick when it comes to elevating ourselves in order to reduce our spouses.

As we begin to assume superiority, we move into the realm of contempt. Dr. John Gottman at the University of Washington did a study in which he found contempt to be the single greatest indicator of marital trouble and ultimately, divorce. Blame beats down the accused, creating room for its close ally, comparison.

Comparison

Ready to jump in where blame left off, comparison deceives us with the illusion of something better or someone better. Unfortunately, we aren’t very good at gauging other people’s reality from a distance—comparison’s favorite vantage point. From a distance, it is easy to amplify their wins and minimize their losses; and in the convenience of that superficial space, our own faults appear diminished.

There can be no contentment, no gratitude, no joy in comparison. We compare what is real to what is not. A closer look would reveal the messy texture of actual life. That “perfect” couple fights. That “free” single friend longs. That carefree adventurer still faces day-in and day-out monotony. Comparison is the opposite of gratitude. and it produces steady decay, obscuring our perspective of the life we have.

