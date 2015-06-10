Wayne County Retiree Rollout Plan Announced by County Executive Warren Evans

RETIREE BENEFIT CHOICE

Advocacy, Education and Enrollment

The goal of the Retiree Benefit Choice (RBC) program is to provide retirees with advocacy, education and enrollment for their healthcare needs. The program is designed to help the retirees decide on the best program for each of them (and their family) and be there as for them after they enroll in a healthcare program to help them with their questions or concerns.

Services prior to Enrollment

Many of the services listed below apply to both Pre 65 and Post 65 retirees, although some only apply to the specifics of Pre 65 or Post 65.

Custom mailing to each retirees home outlying the services available

Retiree Centric Call Center to discuss the options the plans offer to retirees

On site meetings to discuss the elements of the Wayne County healthcare program Gives retirees an opportunity to meet face to face with RBC representatives

Custom website with sections for both Pre 65 and Post 65 retirees

Educate all retirees on healthcare plans in the Market Place for both Pre 65 and Post 65

Assistance in determining eligibility for ACA subsidy (Pre 65 Only)

Education for low-income retirees on specific government programs Medicaid Medicare Part D low income subsidy eligibility(Post 65 only)



Enrollment Services

Provide plan comparisons to retirees enabling a retiree to get the plan that best fits his/her needs Compare and assist retirees in selecting a Medical plan Compare and assist retirees in selecting Rx plans. Prescriptions plans are very specific to each person

Plans available in all 50 states : National and Regional Carriers available

Phone: Enrollment can be accomplished over the phone. RBC has a dedicated staff designed to speak with retiree and/or spouse. Most of the retirees choose this option

Website: Enrollment can be accomplished through a website. Some retirees choose this option

Mail: Enrollment can be accomplished through the mail. Few retirees choose this option

Assist with Billing and Payment questions

Interface with Social Security, Medicare and CMS if necessary (three way calling if needed)

Post Enrollment Services

Provide Assistance as it relates to plans purchased through RBC

Provide Assistance to retirees who did not purchase plans through RBC

Answer questions and assistance concerning claims

Assistance in filling low-income subsidy filings

Assistance with speaking to insurance carrier

Interface with Social Security, Medicare and CMS

Pharmacy Assistance Speak with Pharmacy Assist retiree getting discounts on prescriptions through manufactures(when available)

Billing and Payment Assistance

The goal of the RBC programs is to provide ongoing education, advocacy and support throughout the year as the need arises

