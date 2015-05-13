All The Times The Kardashians Weren’t Ready For The Drama They Created

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna posted a photo on Instagram of a sparkly and expensive watch that Tyga purchased for her with a smirking smiley and it wasn’t long before Kylie entered the ring, posting a photo of herself with the exact same wrist wear. Shade!

Sure Kylie thought she was getting one up on Black Chyna, but it turns out, this entire photo battle made both ladies look petty and desperate. Either way, Tyga was giving the same gift to both of the ladies in his life. Not cute.

Amber Rose was on Power 105.1 and said that Tyga should be ashamed of himself for dating a 17-year-old and Khloe Kardashian snapped back on the MILF, tweeting about Amber’s past as a stripper. Then Khloe said that if she wanted to pick on someone, make it her and not her little teenage sister. Oh so now she wants to regard Kylie as a child? Right.

Ok, so Rose called Kim Kardashian a whore. While we’re not about this type of negativity, you’re allowed to call your ex-boyfriend’s current lady a whore at least once. Khloe wasn’t feeling that and publicly liked nude-ish photos of Amber that were posted on a random Instagram account called @KimWestUpdates.

That’s when epic greatness happened and Rose came for the entire Kardashian Krew on Instagram. The sisters were pretty quiet after that. Until…

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni read the Kardashian Klan for filth! Apparently there was an interview where Chyna’s baby’s father, Tyga‘s (who is 25) grandmother did an interview (Tyga claims its fake) where she said that his underaged girlfriend Kylie Jenner (17) had a “better family.” Toni was none too pleased when she heard about that interview and went in on Tyga, Kylie and the entire Kardashian posse.

We’re clutching our peals on this one, but this should show little Kylie that she’s not ready for a Black mother’s Black mother. No ma’am.

Any shots Kylie takes at Blac Chyna can easily be argued down because Blac Chyna has always been transparent and unapologetic around her sexuality andddd she’s of age. But we know Kylie knows better. She doesn’t say much of anything.

Tyga tried to come to his woman’s girl’s defense and commented on Toni’s photo saying:

“Yo gotta stay off social media. All these stories are fake and you should know that. My grandma can barely speak English how would she says all those things. Don’t get up in the games the media tryna get everyone to play. I’ve yet to say any disrespectful about your daughter or u. And I don’t plan on it. There will continue to be lies and fake stories everyday. But try to be the bigger person and try not to resort to talkin publicly about a private family matter.. King is the bigger picture. Please keep the peace for his sake.”

Kylie, any words?

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended a Clippers playoff game in LA over the weekend and they were booed once their faces graced the Jumbotron. Getting publicly booed it not an easy thing to handle and the sisters were obviously shocked and embarrassed.

There still hasn’t been any reports as to why the sisters were booed or what prompted the crowd to ban together in hate, but one thing is for sure…they weren’t ready!

Well, we didn’t see this one coming! Looks like the Kardashian family, especially Kris, is not too keen about 17-year-old Kylie seeing Tyga. According to reports, Kylie’s family is worried about Tyga’s influence on her.

A close friend of Kylie’s told People.com that her family believe the 25-year-old rapper and his entourage are the wrong crowd for her.

Well, you don’t say! Tyga’s currently in the middle of a custody battle and a unpaid rent battle. These are GROWN MAN PROBLEMS and little baby Kylie can’t hang. We don’t care how long her money is, she’s still a teenager and these are the types of issues she shouldn’t be worried over.

Now, with all of this said about Kylie and Tyga’s relationship, we want you to know something very important…we’re closing the chapter on this relationship. You’re welcome.

