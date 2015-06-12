CLOSE
Detroit
Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans statement on the approval of the Great Lakes Water Authority

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans released the following statement on the approval of the Great Lakes Water Authority:

“I fully support the board’s decision to approve the lease agreements and Water and Sewer Service Agreement between the Great Lakes Water Authority and the City of Detroit,” said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. “This decision gives Wayne County a voice in how the system is managed, and an important voice in how we can best protect our most vulnerable citizens.  The vote today approving the lease agreements marks another milestone in the advancement of regional cooperation.  Wayne County has been a proud partner in this effort and I applaud Wayne County staff as well as the staff of the City of Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County and the State of Michigan for the countless hours of work put into developing these documents.  Though the end result is far from perfect, I am satisfied that the due diligence that has been done provides a well-negotiated deal that paves the way for us to move the water and sewer systems forward together,” Evans concluded.

Statement from Mayor Mike Duggan on Regional Water Authority Board approval of lease agreement

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans statement on the approval of the Great Lakes Water Authority was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

