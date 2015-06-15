Are Jenner & Dolezal Both Fighting Who God Created Them To Be?

via: desiringgod.org – Jasmine Holmes

Last year my fifth-grade students sharpened their number-two pencils, looked down over their scantrons, and raised their hands to ask a million questions before taking the standardized test.

“I’m 1/256 Native American, can I fill in that bubble?”

This started a conversation about the miniscule fractions that my predominately white classroom held in their heritage. The distraction lasted so long that I brought down the hammer: “Listen. Whatever you mostly are — just fill that bubble.”

A lone hand shot up. “I’m ¼ Japanese, ¼ Brazilian, ¼ Indian, and my dad’s mom is a white lady from Conroe. What can I put?”

I laughed. “I guess you’re the guy who gets to put whatever you want.”

The choice is becoming all too common in what some have deemed to be our post-racial society. As instances of interracial marriage and racial tolerance rise, so does a generation of ethnically neutral Americans. It takes more than a precursory glance to ascertain someone’s origins.

Of course, in the black community, precursory glances have been faulty for hundreds of years. Black Americans come in a variety of shades, and Rachel Dolezal, the NAACP leader in Spokane, Washington, tested that theory by allegedly passing herself off as a black woman when she is, in fact, white.

Three thoughts swirl to the surface as I process this bizarre turn of events.

Biology Matters

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner has tested the boundaries of America’s tolerance by gracing the cover of Vanity Fair, not as the former-Olympian man we were used to seeing on reality TV, but as a former-male woman. Debates have raged over whether we should view Jenner’s sex change as a declaration of a woman’s trueness to herself, or a cry for help from a man who is deeply confused.

Sexuality has become a fluid concept in our age, and now gender is taking center stage. As we march across that scantron, though, ethnicity seems to be a more difficult frontier.

Although the tongue-in-cheek “transracial” hashtag has linked Dolezal’s decision to live life as a black woman to Jenner’s decision to live life as a woman, overwhelmingly, the reaction to Dolezal’s deceit has been negative. Her falsehood is not seen as acceptable in any way, shape, or form. We are told, on the one hand, that we must tolerate Jenner’s choice to live as a woman, and, on the other, that we cannot tolerate Rachel Dolezal’s decision to live as a black American.

Biology doesn’t matter when you’re born a man yet know you’re a woman, but it does matter when you’re born white but feel you should be black?

