Father’s Day Love: NBC’s Lester Holt’s Letter To His Sons

via: Time.com

Dear Stefan and Cameron

Boy, was I sold a bill a goods about you two! I know that sounds a bit harsh, so let me explain. When you are expecting a baby, other parents love to tell you about what to expect. They feel it is their role to explain to you the harsh realities of child rearing, from labor and colic to night terrors and the price of college.

Those voices proved to be largely accurate about the early days. There was colic. (We didn’t take it personally, Cameron). There were also the long sleepless nights in a steamy bathroom battling croup, and yes, the toilet-training struggle was as advertised.

Also See: Lester Holt Likely To Become Permanent Replacement For Brian Williams At NBC News

Those other early childhood milestones pretty much followed the script too, like shoe-tying, and bike-riding. Stefan, remember the day your friend Jonathan came rolling by the house on a two-wheeler with his family, and how you dissolved into a fit of tears because you hadn’t yet learned to ride one? As I recall, we dried your eyes, grabbed your bike, took the training wheels off and headed to the neighborhood school where you were determined you were going to ride a two-wheeler. And you did it! I won’t forget the grin on your face as you realized I had let go of you and you were cycling on your own.

When you were that little I was still that huge figure in your life who could do no wrong. The guy who always had the answers and could make anything right. That’s the way it is between little boys and their pops.

READ THE REST HERE

Get Your Tickets to Praise In The Park By Clicking the Picture

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!