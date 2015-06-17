Game On Wednesday: Putting Your Goals In Perspective

So what is it that you want to accomplish this summer? Lose weight? Get out of debt? Read a novel a month? Whatever you want to do can be accomplished by setting and keeping clear goals. How can you do that and stay focused? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will use the word SMART to guide you through. Habakkuk 2:2 … It’s Game On!
Listen here:
Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)
Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: 5 Ways to Keep Moving Forward
