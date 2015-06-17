Game On Wednesday: Putting Your Goals In Perspective

Follow @randimyles2go

So what is it that you want to accomplish this summer? Lose weight? Get out of debt? Read a novel a month? Whatever you want to do can be accomplished by setting and keeping clear goals. How can you do that and stay focused? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will use the word SMART to guide you through. Habakkuk 2:2 … It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/game-on-wednesday-smart-goals.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Get Your Tickets to Praise In The Park By Clicking the Picture

LISTEN TO RANDI EACH WEEKDAY FROM 10AM – 3PM

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!