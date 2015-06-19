CLOSE
Akon Lights Africa – Electricity for 600 Million People

Senegalese-American singer Akon has set out to bring electricity to some of the 600 million Africans.

Akon has launched a new “Solar Academy” scheduled to open this summer in Bamako, Mali. The school will give African engineers and entrepreneurs the skills needed to develop solar power with training provided by European experts.

It’s focus is to teach people how to install and maintain solar-powered electricity systems, that would utilize the 320 days of sunshine Africa sees annually as a harnessed source of energy.

source: Praise Charlotte

