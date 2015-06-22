SC Governor To Hold News Conference Discussing Confederate Flag’s Removal

via: TheStateNews.com

Governor Nikki Haley plans a news conference Monday afternoon amid growing speculation that South Carolina leaders are ready to call for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.

Debate about the flag, long a source of a controversy in the state where the Civil War began, intensified after nine parishioners at an African-American in Charleston were murdered Wednesday during an evening Bible study session.

Police have charged a 21-year-old Columbia-area man, who spouted racist statements and was featured in photos holding the Confederate flag.

Haley, a Lexington Republican, is meeting with state political leaders Monday ahead of her 4 p.m. news conference. The office of House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, confirmed he is meeting with Haley at 1 p.m.

Democratic lawmakers also have been asked to meet with the governor. On Monday, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides joined a growing list of supporters for removing the Confederate flag from where it flies at the State House.

The GOP-dominated General Assembly has the final authority on removing the Confederate flag from the State House.

State Rep. James Smith, D-Richland, said Monday lawmakers have been on the phone in recent days talking about the Confederate flag.

Smith said there is a “growing consensus among lawmakers – House, Senate, Republicans and Democrats” – to resolve the flag issue before the next legislative session begins.

Smith said lawmakers have the ability vote on removing the flag this summer by amending a resolution that has allowed them to continue working after the regular session ended in early June.

Removing the flag requires a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate.

