Game On Wednesday: The Road To Healing

The news has been filled with all kinds of hurt… Charleston, Detroit, national disasters, etc. How do we move from hurt to healing? There’s a process, and today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough gives us useful advice on that road to healing … It’s Game On!
Listen here:
Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)
Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: Putting Your Goals In Perspective
