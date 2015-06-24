Game On Wednesday: The Road To Healing

Follow @randimyles2go

The news has been filled with all kinds of hurt… Charleston, Detroit, national disasters, etc. How do we move from hurt to healing? There’s a process, and today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough gives us useful advice on that road to healing … It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/game-on-healing.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

