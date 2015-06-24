Wayne County hiring full time police officers to staff three County jails

Sheriff’s Office to host June 27 event waiving $50 physical ability test fee

Detroit, MI- In an effort to reduce jail overtime costs, Wayne County is accepting applications to add 75(+) new jailers to its police officer ranks. Upon hire, new officers will be enrolled in the 160-hour Jailer Training Academy (JTA). They will be trained on a wide array of topics including but not limited to self defense tactics and the latest legal updates. Upon completion of JTA, officers will be certified by the Michigan Sheriff’s Coordinating and Training Counsel (MSCTC).

In order to submit an application, interested parties will need to meet a number of requirements. Passing the corrections written test is an important first step. Applicants are also required to meet the remaining MSCTC pre-employment standards, including the physical ability and agility test. Upon completion of the JTA, new hires will be reimbursed for costs incurred for corrections and agility tests.

“My office is working closely with the County to engage the new hires we desperately need to address the critical shortage of personnel and subsequent overtime,” said Sheriff Benny N. Napoleon. “We hope that by streamlining the process, interested candidates will be encouraged to come out knowing we’re doing all we can to get them in and working.”

The Sheriff will host an event where the $50 fee for the physical ability and agility test will be waived for men and women interested in working in the Wayne County Jails. The event will take place June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cass Technical High School located at 2501 Second Ave., Detroit, MI 48201.

The Sheriff’s Office has a 24 hour 7 day responsibility to provide public safety to all of Wayne County’s citizens. All new hires will be assigned to a position on an available shift and they will be subject to the terms and conditions of their respective collective bargaining agreement.

“These new hires will provide an added level of security at our jails while allowing us to reduce overtime costs. This is good for our general operations budget and the taxpayers of Wayne County,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Upon completing one year of service, officers are eligible to exercise their seniority bid rights and, depending on their qualifications, may be eligible to transfer outside the jails.

While new hires will be paid an annual salary of $28,284 (based on a 40- hour work week), they are required to work overtime and attend daily roll calls as needed. New hires will also receive a $1,200 annual bonus to be dispersed in quarterly $300 payments. Healthcare and other benefits are outlined in their collective bargaining agreement.

Upon graduation from the JTA, all new hires that are Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certifiable, will be granted full police powers and achieve MCOLES certification. In the current collective bargaining agreement between Wayne County and the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM), all officers are required to attend an MCOLES certified police academy within 5 years of hire.

For further information about these standards, please refer to: http://mistc.org/standards.html.

For further information about the requirements of submitting your application, please refer to: http://waynecounty.com/phr/jobpostings.htm.

