Bobbi Kristina’s In Hospice Care, Condition Continues To ‘Deteriorate’

Bobbi Kristina is being moved to hospice care, according to People Magazine. The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, has been on life support since her January 31st medical emergency. Pat Houston made the following statement regarding the move.

Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, her condition has continued to deteriorate. As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.

Jerod Brown, Bobbi’s cousin, recently announced a global prayer tour for his beloved relative. The campaign can be followed with the #PrayForBK hashtag.

