Supreme Court Rules States Must Allow Same-Sex Marriage

Supreme Court Decides Whether Of Not To Review Challenge Of California's Prop 8

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that states cannot ban same-sex marriage. The ruling was 5-4.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote. “In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than they once were.”

Supreme Court Rules States Must Allow Same-Sex Marriage was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

