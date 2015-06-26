Supreme Court Rules States Must Allow Same-Sex Marriage

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that states cannot ban same-sex marriage. The ruling was 5-4.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote. “In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than they once were.”

