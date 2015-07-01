Game On Wednesday: How To Become An Effective Coach

Follow @randimyles2go

A few weeks ago Joseph Kimbrough gave us some valuable advice on The Power of a Coach. But what if you’re the one always giving the advice… always coaching others. Today Joseph has six tips on how to become an effective coach. Ready to lead? It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/game-on-coaches.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

ALSO HEAR: Game On Wednesday: The Road To Healing

Get Your Tickets to Praise In The Park By Clicking the Picture

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!