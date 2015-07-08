Game On Wednesday: Avoiding The Pitfalls Of Prejudging

Follow @randimyles2go

I find myself looking at the men and women holding up signs on the streets of Detroit, and thinking, “how did they get that way?” I find myself asking for forgiveness when I judge them harshly as well. So how do we avoid sinking deep into the prejudging zone? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has some tips for us. The first one is what you’re about to do right now… Listen. It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/game-on-wednesday-loving-people.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

