CLOSE
Recipes
Home

22 Things Only Foodies Understand About Life

FLOTUS Burger...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There’s nothing more glorious than the appreciation of food being made into a delicious trend. Being a foodie is a glorious way to celebrate diverse cuisines, cheesy, deep-fried everything and all things dipped in chocolate. It’s like we’re in a club. And while we all experience our membership in different ways, there’s certain sentiments that we all share.

MUST READ: 15 Reasons A Girl Who Loves Food Is The Girl You Need To Date

Here’s a few feels that only foodies will understand.

1. Your life is a series of moments between your next meal.

 

2. You’ve always got a food stash, in case of emergency.

 

3. Sometimes you don’t know why you’re eating.

 

4. We understand the importance of pockets.

 

5. Relaxing is only better with food.

 

6. Food brings comfort.

7. You always have a bag big enough to pack food to take with you or to take food home.

 

8. We have a hard time letting things go, especially when it’s about food.

9. Mention food and our selective hearing shows up.

10. It excites us when food is incorporated into other things we love, like clothes.

 

 

11. Smelling a specific food when someone passes by with it and being able to identify that food.

 

12. Nothing else never matters.

 

13. We will work for food.

14. Food over BAE.

15. Food is always emotional.

16. We fantasize over eating like this.

 

17. We love it when you share your food, but umm…we’re not.

 

18. We don’t like it, but we keep eating it.

19. Our plan need to involve food.

20. We know food is therapy.

21. Food is the ultimate life partner.

21. We’re always hungry.

 

22. We don’t understand every meal isn’t a buffet.

Can you relate beauties?

RELATED STORIES:

SISTA CINEMA: 5 Foodie Documentaries You Should Taste
 
Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram
I’m Saucy! Kelis Launches A Tasty Line Of Signature Sauces + 32 Of Her Best Foodie Moments

 

22 Things Only Foodies Understand About Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Food , foodie

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close