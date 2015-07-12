It’s Official! Marvin Sapp Is A Bishop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Michigan’s own Pastor Marvin Sapp was installed as a bishop within the Gulf United Fellowship, at the request of Bishop Neil Ellis. Sapp’s Episcopal Consecration will took place this weekend.

Watch the video above as Randi Myles took a moment along with Cryss Walker, local producer and talent of the Yolanda Adams Morning Show, and the Praise 102.7’s Praise in the Park crowd at Chene Park on Saturday to celebrate this moment. Congrats to Marvin Sapp!

