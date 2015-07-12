Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrates 9 Years With Husband [VIDEO]

Tasha Page-Lockhart took a moment during her Praise 102.7’s Praise in the Park performance to shout out her husband and celebrate their 9 years of marriage. Their official anniversary is July 13th.

“I thank God for my amazing supportive husband. He’s up here with me. We are the team. It’s him, me and it’s God. And we rocking out together yall. Our anniversary is actually on Monday. We celebrating nine years!”

Check out the heart felt moment above!

Praise 102.7’s annual Praise in the Park took place Saturday, July 11th at Chene Park starring Marvin Sapp, Charles Jenkins, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Casey J, Lonnie Hunter, 21:03, Shelby 5, Larry Clark, Jason Smith, Ben Will and more.

