Mike Brown Sr. Has A Message For You And #BlackLivesMatter Supporters [VIDEO]

Mike Brown’s father, Mike Brown Sr., was in attendance at Praise 102.7’s Praise in the Park concert at Chene Park July 11th along side his wife Calvina and Detroit city councilwoman Mary Sheffield.

It was said Mike Brown Sr. expressed interest in meeting Bishop Marvin Sapp. As you may recall the choir selection at Mike Brown Jr.’s funeral was Marvin Sapp’s ‘The Best in Me.”

Randi Myles, Praise 102.7, the Chene Park staff and councilwoman Sheffield were sure to make this happen. Check out the our moment with Mike Brown Sr. and hear the messaged he wanted to share with everyone who ever supported or prayed for he and his family above.

Mike Brown Sr. was in Detroit for the ‘Occupy the Block’ movement to stop the violence at the corner of Brush and Bethune at the Delores Bennett Park in Detroit’s north end. Watch here.

Michael Brown Jr. was fatally shot by Darren Wilson, 28, a white Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

Praise 102.7’s annual Praise in the Park took place Saturday, July 11th at Chene Park starring Marvin Sapp, Charles Jenkins, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Casey J, Lonnie Hunter, 21:03, Shelby 5, Larry Clark, Jason Smith, Ben Will and more.

