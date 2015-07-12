Teen idols come and go. Typically they have the looks, the hits, and the adoring fan base to propel them to super-stardom, but it’s typically a man-made illusion. As soon as the music fades and the machine behind them ceases to operate, they quickly die out, their lifespan reduced by the sinking sand on which they’re built.

Then there’s 21:03. Unlike the scores of teenage heartthrobs before them, the group is cut from an entirely different mold. Besides their twist of delivering faith-based R&B, these fellas bring the moves that the average pop star cannot touch. Check them out, performing at Praise 102.7’s Praise in the Park above.

Praise 102.7’s annual Praise in the Park took place Saturday, July 11th at Chene Park starring Marvin Sapp, Charles Jenkins, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Casey J, Lonnie Hunter, 21:03, Shelby 5, Larry Clark, Jason Smith, Ben Will and more.

Praise In The Park 2015 [PHOTOS]

21:03’s Must See Moves At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

Mike Brown Sr. Has A Message For You And #BlackLivesMatter Supporters At Praise In the Park [VIDEO]

Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrates 9 Years With Husband [VIDEO]

It’s Official! Marvin Sapp Is A Bishop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charles Jenkins Brings Out Adrian “Agee” Smith At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

Brian Courtney Wilson’s Tearful Praise In The Park Performance [VIDEO]