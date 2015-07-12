CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

21:03’s Must See Moves At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

Teen idols come and go. Typically they have the looks, the hits, and the adoring fan base to propel them to super-stardom, but it’s typically a man-made illusion. As soon as the music fades and the machine behind them ceases to operate, they quickly die out, their lifespan reduced by the sinking sand on which they’re built.

Then there’s 21:03. Unlike the scores of teenage heartthrobs before them, the group is cut from an entirely different mold. Besides their twist of delivering faith-based R&B, these fellas bring the moves that the average pop star cannot touch. Check them out, performing at Praise 102.7’s Praise in the Park above.

Praise 102.7’s annual Praise in the Park took place Saturday, July 11th at Chene Park starring Marvin Sapp, Charles Jenkins, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Casey J, Lonnie Hunter, 21:03, Shelby 5, Larry Clark, Jason Smith, Ben Will and more.

Praise In The Park 2015 [PHOTOS]

21:03’s Must See Moves At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

Mike Brown Sr. Has A Message For You And #BlackLivesMatter Supporters At Praise In the Park [VIDEO]

Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrates 9 Years With Husband [VIDEO]

It’s Official! Marvin Sapp Is A Bishop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charles Jenkins Brings Out Adrian “Agee” Smith At Praise In The Park [VIDEO]

Brian Courtney Wilson’s Tearful Praise In The Park Performance [VIDEO]

Praise In The Park 2015 [PHOTOS]
2015 Praise In the Park Detroit
67 photos
21:03 , praise in the park

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close