Bishop T.D. Jakes: ‘MegaFest Is A Can’t Miss Opportunity For All’ [[Interview]]

I can’t help but smile when I have the opportunity to talk to awesome people like Bishop T.D. Jakes. Today, we talked about Megafest 2015 that since its inception in 2004, has been a meeting place for diverse audiences from across the globe and has reached nearly 1 million people.

We also talked about Conversations with America. The first results of this seven-part public opinion poll have been released, and underscores the need for family together time. Bishop Jakes points to the importance of events like MegaFest as a way to increase that time for family.

Check it out here:

For Information on MegaFest click here: Mega-Fest.org

Bishop T.D. Jakes is a charismatic leader, visionary, provocative thinker, and entrepreneur who serves as senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000 member church located in Dallas, TX. Beyond the pulpit, Jakes has won numerous prestigious awards for his humanitarian efforts. His worldwide impact is also felt through high profile conference series’ such as MegaFest, which draws nearly 100,000 participants and a depth of work that spans film, television, radio, bestselling books and the T.D. Jakes School of Leadership. Bishop and First Lady Serita are parents to five children and three grandchildren.

