Game On Wednesday: 5 Tips To Living A Fabulous Single Life

Follow @randimyles2go

Remember Living Single? There were times where I could identify with each one of the female characters in the show from Khadijah James to Maxine ‘Max’ Felice Shaw, Regine Hunter and a lot of Synclaire James-Jones. Although it was humorous, the women were single and fabulous.

So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has some tips to help all of us living that single life, live it with fullness and prosperity. Sing that jingle with me, “We are living Single oh in a 90’s kinda of world I’m glad I’ve got my girls“… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/game-on-wednesday-singleness.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

ALSO HEAR:

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at

ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel

Artists!