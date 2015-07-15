Coach’s Corner: Accountability & The #Push4Thirty Challenge

Yes we have busy lives… yes; we could be doing other things than posting things on social media… But yes, this is a way to hold ourselves accountable for better heath. Today’s topic is accountability; not just on your part, but my part and coach Kiwi’s part too.

Listen to the Details Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/coachs-corner-accountbilty.mp3

↪All you have to do is:

1. DO IT! (Take a VIDEO of your 30 Seconds of push-ups)

2. POST IT! ( Post your video on instagram or Facebook/Facebook Group)

3. TAG IT! YOU **** MUST ***TAG us in order to get credit for your post

Instagram Tags: @IAMCOACHKIWI @RANDIMYLES2GO ‪#‎PUSH4THIRTY ‪#‎PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

‬‬Facebook Tags: @CoachKiwi @RandiMyles

#PUSH4THIRTY #PRAISEFITCHALLENGE

And yes, Coach Kiwi has prizes for the participants that post the most!

Join our Group Page Here: PUSH 4 THIRTY 30 DAY FIT CHALLENGE

I’m doing this a modified way because of a shoulder injury so NO Excuses!

Kiana “Coach Kiwi” Dennis, Founder and CEO of IAMCoachKiwi and can be contacted on social media at IAMCoachKiwi. You can also email me with questions at rmyles@radio-one.com.

