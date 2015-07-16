CLOSE
2015 ESPY Awards [PHOTOS]

Russell Wilson and Ciara ESPYS

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

The 2015 ESPY Awards have kicked off in star-studded style! From NFL giant Odell Beckham, Jr. to this year's "It" couple Russell Wilson and Ciara, check out all of the red carpet arrivals right here. From Stuart Scott To Drake’s Mean Manny Pacquiao, Relive The 10 Best ESPY Moments Ever Dallas Cowboys Offer Dez Bryant $12.83 Million A Year The First Photo Of Steph & Ayesha Curry’s New Baby Girl Will Melt Your Heart 7 Reasons Serena Williams Is The Most Dominant Athlete Of Our Time  

