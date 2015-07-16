CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Have You Lost Your Focus On Getting Snatched? Here's 8 Simple Steps To Get You Back On Track

It’s midyear and many of us are enjoying all that the summer has to offer. Between the BBQ’s, vacations and boozy brunches, promises we made to ourselves about eating right and hitting the gym may have been long broken by now. But not to worry, it’s not too late to turn it all back around again.

Sara Siskind, founder of Hands on Healthy has come up with eight super simple steps to help get your diet back on track. No need for extensive planning or calorie counting. With these small changes to your daily habits, you will be back on the road to snatchedville and ready for the holidays with a whole new attitude and pants size.

1. Start each morning with two large glasses of water with fresh squeezed lemon.

Our bodies wake up naturally dehydrated. Instead of reaching for coffee or tea, begin with water! The lemon naturally cleanses the body and adds beneficial vitamin C to keep your immune system strong.

2. Stick with three satisfying meals with 1-2 snacks a day, if needed.

A satisfying meal contains a healthy fat, fiber and protein. Also add in different flavors and textures to keep your food interesting. Think hot and spicy, creamy and crunchy!

3. Fast for 12 hours a day.

Meaning finish your last meal by 7pm and have your next meal the following morning day at 7am. It could be 8pm to 8am. We work hard all day long digesting our food which takes lots of energy from us. Your body’s digestive system needs a break too.

4. When you snack, choose high-protein, fiber rich whole foods.

A handful of nuts with a piece of fruit is a great option. It’s the perfect a source of heart healthy fat, protein and fiber that our bodies need to help us get through the day. My favorite on-the-go snack of choice is Setton Farms Pistachio Chewy Bites. Its chock full of antioxidants and protein and comes conveniently packaged in a bite-sized snack.

5. Break a sweat! You don’t need to dedicate an entire chunk of time to a workout, but make it count.

Instead of an hour walk, run an 8 minute mile and 2 minutes of pushups and sit-ups. Jump rope for as long as you can and do a plank for 60 seconds. When you sweat, you release toxins and endorphins that make you feel good.

6. Add in more greens!

The number one thing missing from the Standard American Diet are greens. Leafy greens are loaded with nutrients and micronutrients Switch up your breakfast from oatmeal to a green smoothie or an omelet with veggies.

7. Stay away from B.L.T’s- Bites, Licks and Tastes.

You know who you are… They certainly add up when you are trying to lose weight and stay on track. BLT’s end up as mindless eating that doesn’t satisfy or curb your appetite.

8. Don’t get to the point of starvation.

Trying to watch what you eat doesn’t mean starving. Hunger is ok. It is a sign from our body telling us it is time for more fuel. However when you go too long without food your body’s metabolism slows and it is much harder to get satiated. Rule of thumb- do not go more than four hours without eating.

Have You Lost Your Focus On Getting Snatched? Here's 8 Simple Steps To Get You Back On Track

