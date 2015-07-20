CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Tyler Perry Demands Respect For Bobbi Kristina: ‘Show Some Decency’

via: HelloBeautiful.com

In a viral Facebook post, Tyler Perry demands respect for Bobbi Kristina and the Brown/Houston family as Bobbi K’s health continues to deteriorate.

Earlier this week, a tent was erected outside the Houston residence. Yesterday, a hearse was photoed in front of the white structure, leading speculators to believe Bobbi had passed after being placed in hospice care in June.

“It makes me sad to know that everybody wants to be the first to report something awful. So much so, that they find it OK to speak death onto those who are still alive,” Tyler wrote. “May I ask you all to please show some decency and respect?”

Read full post:

This morning I woke up with Whitney on my mind. I couldn’t help but think about all that she must have dreamed for her child. I know this was not her dream… And as difficult as this time is for the people that love both Whitney and Krissi, what makes it more egregious is the blatant disrespect, lies, and ignorance that are rapidly printed in this awful time. For some reason, it has become human nature in our society to look for, seek out, and celebrate darkness, glory in tragedy, and enjoy reading and reporting it.

It makes me sad to know that everybody wants to be the first to report something awful. So much so, that they find it OK to speak death onto those who are still alive. May I ask you all to please show some decency and respect? Not only to Krissi’s family, but also to the other families that are there in this place. Not only is Krissi at the center but there are several other families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones at the same time. It’s heartbreaking to think that even in a time like this, this child is still not allowed any peace. I assure you, the family will issue an official statement if something changes. Until then, can we just pray for Krissi, and the Houston and Brown families?

There’s currently no update on Bobbi’s condition, but the body cannot survive without nutrition or hydration over 2 weeks.

We remain hopeful and will continue to pray for the Brown/Houston family at this time.

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Womens Empowerment Expo

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

bobbi kristina brown , tyler perry , whitney houston

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close