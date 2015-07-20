Tyler Perry Demands Respect For Bobbi Kristina: ‘Show Some Decency’

via: HelloBeautiful.com

In a viral Facebook post, Tyler Perry demands respect for Bobbi Kristina and the Brown/Houston family as Bobbi K’s health continues to deteriorate.

Earlier this week, a tent was erected outside the Houston residence. Yesterday, a hearse was photoed in front of the white structure, leading speculators to believe Bobbi had passed after being placed in hospice care in June.

“It makes me sad to know that everybody wants to be the first to report something awful. So much so, that they find it OK to speak death onto those who are still alive,” Tyler wrote. “May I ask you all to please show some decency and respect?”

Read full post:

This morning I woke up with Whitney on my mind. I couldn’t help but think about all that she must have dreamed for her child. I know this was not her dream… And as difficult as this time is for the people that love both Whitney and Krissi, what makes it more egregious is the blatant disrespect, lies, and ignorance that are rapidly printed in this awful time. For some reason, it has become human nature in our society to look for, seek out, and celebrate darkness, glory in tragedy, and enjoy reading and reporting it. It makes me sad to know that everybody wants to be the first to report something awful. So much so, that they find it OK to speak death onto those who are still alive. May I ask you all to please show some decency and respect? Not only to Krissi’s family, but also to the other families that are there in this place. Not only is Krissi at the center but there are several other families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones at the same time. It’s heartbreaking to think that even in a time like this, this child is still not allowed any peace. I assure you, the family will issue an official statement if something changes. Until then, can we just pray for Krissi, and the Houston and Brown families?

There’s currently no update on Bobbi’s condition, but the body cannot survive without nutrition or hydration over 2 weeks.

We remain hopeful and will continue to pray for the Brown/Houston family at this time.

