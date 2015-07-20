Image Of A Black Officer Aiding White Supremacist During KKK Rally Goes Viral

Via: NewsOne.com

When it’s all said and done. Love Wins ~Randi

A Ku Klux Klan rally in South Carolina Saturday was overthrown by anti-racism protesters but an image of a Black officer assisting a White socialist gave a volatile rally a new tone, this weekend with many commending this officer for looking past hatred to help the man.

not an uncommon example of humanity in SC: Leroy Smith helps white supremacist to shelter & water as heat bears down. pic.twitter.com/GoF23r3mRe — Rob Godfrey (@RobGodfrey) July 18, 2015

