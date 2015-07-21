“10 Things Every Woman Needs To Know & Why” With Wendy Williams at Women’s Empowerment 2015 [[Interview]]

Follow @randimyles2go

I have to admit, when I was told I’d have the opportunity to talk to Wendy Williams, I thought, “will she be argumentative and mean-spirited?” But, she was just the opposite. I enjoyed our brief conversation and learned something really important… Wendy Williams knows that every woman can be great! Ok, two things… Wendy Williams will be open and honest whether you like it or not. I like it.

Listen to our chat here:

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!