Jonathan McReynolds On Putting His Education First, Being on the Road & His New CD Project [[Interview]]

Jonathan McReynolds says:

“I wrote my first album as a college student. This second album, as a college teacher… my life has changed – different pressures, more revelation, more musical ideas. The one thing that hasn’t: my approach to songwriting… still aiming to be transparent and genuine. Message first.”

After a peek at the song “Pressure” during the Stellar Awards, and his hit single, “Gotta Have You,” you can certain tell though Jonathan’s life has changed… the message has not. McReynolds is still as genuine as ever.

McReynolds will release his sophomore album ‘Life Music: Stage Two‘ on Friday September 18, 2015.

