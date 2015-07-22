Detroit’s Own Selected of God ‘Survivors’ on America’s Got Talent

Via: NBC America’s Got Talent

After an inspirational version of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” the judges on America’s Got Talent decided to send Selected of God to New York for the voter’s round at Radio City Music Hall. After hearing SOG, guest judge Michael Bublé was trying to figure out a way to get them on stage with him. It’s our turn to keep them going! I’m so excited! ~Randi

