Game On Wednesday: Transitioning From Good to Great

That Moment when you’ve reached your goals and feeling great! Now what? Time to go from Good to Great!

There’s always room to grow. Even if you feel you’re at a stand still, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has sound counsel on taking your life to a higher level… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/good-to-great-gow.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: Move Out of Your Comfort Zone with These 5 Tips & Game On Wednesday: 5 Tips To Living A Fabulous Single Life

