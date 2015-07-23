Rapper Features Joel Osteen On Latest Recording [[Video]]

Houston rapper “Slim Thug” latest record “Chuuch,” features a sermon from Joel Osteen, pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church. The song is a mix of Osteen preaching and Slim Thug singing about spending time and associating yourself with the right people.

According to a Lakewood Church spokesperson, the two didn’t team up to collaborate on the track.

via: blackchristiannews.com

