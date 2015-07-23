News Anchor Tells President Obama ‘Be a Leader’ & Fight Against Radical Islam [[Video]]

In a video that has reached millions of people, 22-year-old, conservative anchor Tomi Lahren had strong words for President Obama and his administration following the shooting of four Marines in Chattanooga.

During her segment, On Point With Tomi Lahren, Lahren called out Obama for his “half-way, half-baked, tip-toe, be-friendly-to-Jihadis mentality.” The segment was posted to YouTube on July 18. It currently has over 3.6 million views. via: blackchristiannews.com

