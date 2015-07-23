Will There Be a ‘Space Jam 2’… With LaBron James?

This week, NBA star Lebron James’ production company Spring Hill Entertainment announced that they had formed a new partnership with Warner Bros. While just last month, the studio re-registered its trademarks for the Space Jam franchise.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that 1996 Classic Space Jam will be a sequel starring James is going to happen… but wouldn’t that be fun? (via: Relevant Magazine)

For More Information on Women’s Empowerment Expo Click the Picture!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!