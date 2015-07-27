Happily Ever After: The Argument For Premarital Counseling

Follow @randimyles2go

via: Sonya Eskridge – Praise Houston

People say that the first year of marriage is often the hardest, but there’s one thing that might make it a bit easier: seeing a therapist. It’s not as bad as you think it might be. It might even be the best thing you can do for your relationship!Newsflash: You’re not perfect, and your bae isn’t, either. Getting married is a really romantic idea, but you seriously need to think about the reality of it. Every day with the same person…for the rest of your life. You better be sure you can live with them before jumping the broom becomes jumping ship. As Judge Mablean Ephriam would say, “Look deep before you leap.”

Everyone comes into relationships with their own baggage that doesn’t go away when you put a ring on it. Even couples that seem like they have it completely together have issues that aren’t so easily resolved. After you say “I do” is not the time to address the things that could potentially end the marriage. Seeing a premarital counselor is something more couples need to do as it allows you to go into the marriage with eyes wide open and a sense of the areas you and your honey might need to work on.

While many people believe in the benefits of it, there is often a stigma that comes along with the idea seeing a counselor for any reason–particularly in the Black community. The assumption is that if you see a therapist, then there must be something wrong with you. That’s not always the case. Sometimes, seeking professional help is the best thing you can do to make sure that your marriage is getting off on the right foot.

Think about it: Would you rather address a minor problem now or hire a divorce lawyer later?

If you’re still on the fence about talking to a counselor before you jump the broom, here a few things to consider:

You’re (Probably) Going To Have To Do It Anyway

Brides and grooms hoping to be wed by their favorite pastor will likely have to sit down for a session or two. Many ministers require that the couples do some premarital counseling before they tie the knot.

It Decreases Your Chance Of Divorce

While there is no sure way to divorce-proof your marriage, Psychology Today does note that some studies have shown couples that do pre-marital counseling have a lower divorce rate than others. According to YourTango.com, it made couples 31 percent less likely to split.

It Increases Marital Satisfaction

Another huge benefit of getting pre-marital counseling is that it can help couples improve their communication. This means you’ll have a better chance of being able resolve conflicts and reach a compromise in a loving, respectful way. You might also establish better methods of speaking up for what you want and need.

It Gets You And Your Sweetie On The Same Page

Being that you and your husband-to-be are both grown, you each probably have certain ideas about how to run your lives. However, when you get married, it’s no longer all about you, and that’s where things can get complicated. All of a sudden, you have to consider how your decisions might affect someone else you love. According to the Mayo Clinic, premarital counseling is an excellent time to break down potential points of stress like finances, beliefs, intimacy, and parenting just to name a few.

It Doesn’t Take A Lot Of Time, But You Get A Lot Out Of It

Premarital counseling can last between two to five sessions on average. When you’re looking at spending the rest of your lives together, what’s a few nights? When you consider that you’re working on ways to strengthen your marriage before it even begins, this might just be the best return on investment of your time ever.

